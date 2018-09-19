This English Town Has Been Haunted By the Sound of A Creepy Nursery Rhyme at Night

File this under, a WHOLE LOT OF NOPE!

These poor residents of an English town have been being haunted by a creepy nursery rhyme at night since LAST YEAR. A women heard it during the middle of the night, then it kept happening, and sometimes for hours on end.

It was the nursery “it’s raining, it’s pouring…” but sung in a creepy childlike voice. After the nursery rhyme started to increase at night, she was determined to figure it out. OBVIOUSLY. They described like something out of Freddy Krueger.

But the culprit might be even creepier: Spiders. The voice was part of a motion-activated security system at a nearby warehouse. Spiders took over some of the lenses, and when one of them crawled across, the system triggered and the recording played ― sometimes in the middle of the night. The company says the volume shouldn’t have been loud enough to hear in town.