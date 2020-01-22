This Eight-Year-Old Working At Taco Bell In St. Matthews Made ‘Taco Tuesday’ Pretty Special
If you happened to go to the Taco Bell in St. Matthews Tuesday, you might have had a special guy take your order. He’s 8-year-old David Turner Jr. who was eagerly working with his cousins. His mom had worked at that same restaurant when she was in high school.
He was always asking his mom how old you had to be to work there and she told him 15, to which he said, ‘That’s ridiculous because I could make tacos.’ Taco Bell Franchisee Judd Wishnow said, “I will say, I was shocked that that was his dream, but I was so excited when he came in here.”
And David knew how to work the crowd….he was upselling and got $7.32 in tips!
There is more to this story than just an 8-year-old with a great work ethic…David was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and the tumor is progressing. So they are living life to its fullest and making every moment count.
