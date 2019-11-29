This “E.T.” Reunion Is The Gift We Didn’t Know We Needed
This is what we ALL needed to see! Elliott as a grown-up with his own family, seeing “E.T.” 37 years after they first met. Xfinity got Henry Thomas to star as Elliott again and is officially winning the holiday commercial game with this brilliance!
And it’s everything you wanted it to be! His kids recreate the iconic bike ride across the moon and everything!!! Even the glowing finger on the heart saying goodbye!
This is the perfect gift for the holidays!
