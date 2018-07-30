This Driver Avoided A Ticket In The Best Way

A 21-year-old Florida woman got out of a ticket after her three friends danced to Drake’s song, “In My Feelings.”

The woman was pulled over for not having her headlights on. She said the officer told her she would get a warning if she and her friends could do the dance to “In My Feelings.”

She whipped out her phone and got it all on video. When the dance was done, the officers shook their hands and told them to be safe.

The three friends are part of a group called the Strikes Dance Troupe and they had just left practice when they were pulled over. The Tallahassee Police says it’s up to the officer’s discretion on whether a ticket or warning is handed out.

#DanceorTicket

