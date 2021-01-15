This Donut Pillow Is Awkwardly Viral…Can You Guess Why?
A pillow has become the butt of many online jokes after a photo of it went viral on Reddit. LOL…get it?? The pillow, which is allegedly part of CVS’s new merchandise for Valentine’s Day, is shaped like a donut, but many think it looked like something else.
Valentine’s merch is here! from r/CVS
Some comments:
“Well that’s an anus.”
“Straight to the personal intimacy aisle.”
“Oh my god. Literally shake my head. My god. I’ve seen a lot of bad holiday promo over the years but this. Who thought this was a good idea.”
LOL