99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Dog Solves Math Problems

April 22, 2024 6:15AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Luna is a mini cockapoo and apparently really smart. She solves math problems with her paws!  Jared Davis is her human and he figured out that she likes to communicate by scratching her paws on his shoulder. She’s got such an expressive face, as if she’s really mulling over the problems in her head!

 

@lunatheminicockapoo The way she thinks about it after each one 😳 #dogs #puppylove #dogsofttiktok #lunatheminicockapoo ♬ original sound – LunaTheMiniCockapoo

You can follow their videos at @lunathecockapoo

More about:
GMA
Jared Davis
Luna
mini cockapoo
tik tok

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local "American Idol" Contestant Makes It To Top 20
2

Louisville Ranked The Worst City For Weed Ahead Of 4/20
3

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him
4

Ryan Gosling Fangirls Over Chris Stapleton On "SNL"
5

"Melrose Place" Reboot With Original Cast In The Works

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE