Really can’t handle the cuteness!! Russell and his wife Courtney found this dog on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere Georgia. As soon as Russell ran over to her, she immediately knew she was in good hands! They took her to the pet store to get foord and to the vet to check for microchipping (nope). So they named her Romee and she’s living her best life with a new puppy sibling!

#FeelGood