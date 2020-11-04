      Weather Alert

This Company Pays $25 An Hour For Virtual Santas

Nov 4, 2020 @ 7:21am
If you’re looking for a season gig, and you happen to look like Santa, then you are still in luck this year! A company called “Live with Santa” is looking for Santa’s to virtually chat with kids!

Despite the pandemic, this company will allow parents to have their kids talk to Santa about whether or not they’ve been good or bad, what they want etc.

The company is looking for individuals who full embody Santa’s spirit and they’re willing to pay $25 an hour!

 

