This Company Is Looking for a Director of Taco Relations for $100,000 To Be the Taco Expert

Jul 15, 2021 @ 7:02am

If you love tacos (duh), listen up! McCormick Spices is searching for a Director of Taco Relations!

What does the job entail? Well you have to be passionate about tacos, love social media, love travel, love trying new things, and be a lover in general of all things taco related. HELLO DREAM JOB!

