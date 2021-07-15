This Company Is Looking for a Director of Taco Relations for $100,000 To Be the Taco Expert

If you love tacos (duh), listen up! McCormick Spices is searching for a Director of Taco Relations!
What does the job entail? Well you have to be passionate about tacos, love social media, love travel, love trying new things, and be a lover in general of all things taco related. HELLO DREAM JOB!
Are you passionate about tacos, finding the latest trends & creating engaging taco content for social media?
We’re searching for our first ever Director of Taco Relations to be McCormick’s resident consulting taco expert. 🌮
Submit & learn more here: https://t.co/WypA2FaOKI pic.twitter.com/4OZ0ko4voi
— McCormick Spices (@mccormickspices) July 13, 2021
