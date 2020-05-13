This Charger Will Also Sanitize Your Phone…And Diffuse Essential Oils
Young man's hands holding and touching a smart phone.
Well this will probably be really popular considering life as we know it now!
The 3-in-1 SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer is a lightweight device which charges your phone while using UV-C light to kill germs on the surface of your phone– as well as inside any gaps without heat or chemicals. You can even use it to disinfect other small items, like your earbuds, jewelry, and car keys.
Oh but ladies you’ll love this part…it’s also a portable diffuser. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oil into the case and it will instantly freshen up any space.
It’s compatible with a variety of popular smartphones, including the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, X, Xs, 8 Plus, Google Pixel 2 XL, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Note 9. You can pick black or white depending on your decor and here’s the best part: now it’s just $37.99 (normally $99.95!!)
SOURCE