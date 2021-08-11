      Weather Alert

This CEO Changed His Title To CHO…Chief Happiness Officer

Aug 11, 2021 @ 6:00am
A slice of hot pizza just from the oven with melted cheese dripping

Tom Sacco took over in 2019 as CEO of Happy Joe’s, a pizza and ice cream chain in the Midwest.  He took over after the passing of the company’s founder, and felt he needed to promote some positivity and put smiles on people’s faces!  So he decided he would ditch his CEO title for CHO…Chief Happiness Officer. And he’s been doing some pretty awesome things to spread that happiness!

He leaves surprise gift cards for delivery drivers when they come in after closing time. If a customer has a birthday, he amps it up a notch with honking horns, fire engine sirens and flashing red lights in the restaurant.  He helps elderly customers to their cars in inclimate weather.  He rewards loyal customers with free pizza.

A few months ago, a woman came into one of the company’s Iowa restaurants and told staff that her Dad, who was dying in a hospice, wanted a Happy Joe’s pizza for his last birthday, because it would bring back memories of taking his grandchildren there.  So Tom sent his staff  to the hospice to sing “Happy Birthday” and honk the birthday horn.

Sacco said he hires staff based on their experience with helping people, and he wants to reciprocate that by being thoughtful towards them.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Business Insider CEO Chief Happiness Officer Happy Joe's ice cream Pizza Tom Sacco
POPULAR POSTS
Woman Sues McDonald's Because Their Ad Made Her Break Her Lent Promise
IKEA Released a Meatball-Scented Candle
We May Have A New Jeopardy Host
Win Big With DJX Fitness Fridays
Why Did Shawn Mendes Do Us Like That?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On