This CEO Changed His Title To CHO…Chief Happiness Officer

Tom Sacco took over in 2019 as CEO of Happy Joe’s, a pizza and ice cream chain in the Midwest. He took over after the passing of the company’s founder, and felt he needed to promote some positivity and put smiles on people’s faces! So he decided he would ditch his CEO title for CHO…Chief Happiness Officer. And he’s been doing some pretty awesome things to spread that happiness!
Check out our Chief Happiness Officer's role in "creating a positive culture amongst guests, employees, vendors, and franchisees." https://t.co/HidlfDCrdu pic.twitter.com/5irbkGQCzw
— Happy Joe's Pizza 🍕 (@HappyJoesPizza) August 9, 2021
Check out our Chief Happiness Officer's role in "creating a positive culture amongst guests, employees, vendors, and franchisees." https://t.co/HidlfDCrdu pic.twitter.com/5irbkGQCzw
— Happy Joe's Pizza 🍕 (@HappyJoesPizza) August 9, 2021
He leaves surprise gift cards for delivery drivers when they come in after closing time. If a customer has a birthday, he amps it up a notch with honking horns, fire engine sirens and flashing red lights in the restaurant. He helps elderly customers to their cars in inclimate weather. He rewards loyal customers with free pizza.
A few months ago, a woman came into one of the company’s Iowa restaurants and told staff that her Dad, who was dying in a hospice, wanted a Happy Joe’s pizza for his last birthday, because it would bring back memories of taking his grandchildren there. So Tom sent his staff to the hospice to sing “Happy Birthday” and honk the birthday horn.
Sacco said he hires staff based on their experience with helping people, and he wants to reciprocate that by being thoughtful towards them.
MORE HERE