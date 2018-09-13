This Cafe Launched The Most Perfect Social Media Campaign To Get Ryan Gosling’s Attention

A cafe called Grinder Coffee wanted to get the attention, and a visit, from Ryan Gosling during the Toronto International Film Festival so they spent 10 days campaigning for it on social media.

It started with a cardboard cutout of Ryan. Noticed they promised to keep the “Hey Girl’s” to a minimum LOL!

Customers posed for photos with the cardboard Gosling…

They sweetened the deal…offering up a massage…

 

They even posted a map and offered to call him an Uber…

Well their creativity paid off because on the 10th day of the campaign, Ryan Gosling himself showed up for a photo op.

Ryan’s mom got a kick out of it…tweeting her approval!

BTW…his movie “First Man” was being shown at the film festival and is getting early rave reviews.

