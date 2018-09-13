This Cafe Launched The Most Perfect Social Media Campaign To Get Ryan Gosling’s Attention

A cafe called Grinder Coffee wanted to get the attention, and a visit, from Ryan Gosling during the Toronto International Film Festival so they spent 10 days campaigning for it on social media.

It started with a cardboard cutout of Ryan. Noticed they promised to keep the “Hey Girl’s” to a minimum LOL!

Customers posed for photos with the cardboard Gosling…

Day 4 of #ryanneedsgrinder .Real @RyanGosling meet Grinder Ryan. Think of the fun you could have taking selfies with a selfie. If you do you get to be entered into our contest. @idriselba didn't get that treatment #YYZ #TIFF #welovethis pic.twitter.com/8tvUK1c0yq — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 6, 2018

Good news we are back on twitter cause Monday begins our #ryanneedsgrinder. Come have coffee with us @RyanGosling while you are in town for #TIFF2018 pic.twitter.com/M9ObVsbdhb — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 1, 2018

They sweetened the deal…offering up a massage…

They even posted a map and offered to call him an Uber…

Day 9 of our #ryanneedsgrinder campaign. Perhaps you are lost? Do you need us to call you an #Uber ? You can pay us back when you get here. It only takes 18min to get here so no excuses now. #ryangosling #Toronto #tiff #coffee #gerrardstreeteast #tdot pic.twitter.com/hysK2ZrbF1 — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 11, 2018

Well their creativity paid off because on the 10th day of the campaign, Ryan Gosling himself showed up for a photo op.

And this happened… #ryanneedsgrinder worked. The man himself showed up. What a good sport, a well brought up Canadian boy. We truly appreciate Ryan taking the time the time to visit us during #tiff. Take that @idriselba your loss. pic.twitter.com/8rMMWOs32J — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 11, 2018

Ryan’s mom got a kick out of it…tweeting her approval!

You can take the boy out of Canada but you can’t take the Canadian out of the boy! Thank you so much for your kind words Joelle. What Mom wouldn’t want to hear that?! I am so happy it worked out! — Donna Gosling (@GoslingDonna) September 12, 2018

BTW…his movie “First Man” was being shown at the film festival and is getting early rave reviews.