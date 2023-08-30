THIS Brought Joe Jonas To Tears During A JoBros Tour Stop

Source: YouTube

The Jonas Brothers have had some emotional moments on tour so far, especially when they perform their song “Little Bird”. Joe Jonas was moved to tears in Chicago during that song after a fan asked them to dedicate it to her late dad.

Earlier in the tour, Joe spotted a sign for that song from a grieving mom who lost her daughter and wanted it dedicated to her!

He better grab some tissues because we have a feeling more of those dedications are coming along the rest of their tour.