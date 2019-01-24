This British Bride Is Inviting Everyone To Watch Her Marry…Her Duvet

Yep…you read that right. She loves her duvet so much she’s marrying it next month.

She says:  “I love my duvet so much I would like to invite people to witness my union with the most constant, comforting companion in my life. “There will be music and a ceremony, laughs and entertainment.”

But wait…there’s more. She hired a wedding planner. She’s going to wear a nightgown and slippers for the big day but she’s keeping her fiance’s outfit a secret.  BAHHHAAAAAAAA!

One question tho…who gets custody of the pillows if they split?

READ MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Biebers Are Postponing Their Wedding Ceremony The Twitter Love Story Had Us GLUED To The Screen For Updates!! Meet the Titan From Kentucky!!! Space Taters Romeo The Bolivian Frog Finds Friends…And Some Lovin This Florida Story Had Us Tweeting At To WAVE3 For Help
Comments