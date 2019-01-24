This British Bride Is Inviting Everyone To Watch Her Marry…Her Duvet

Yep…you read that right. She loves her duvet so much she’s marrying it next month.

She says: “I love my duvet so much I would like to invite people to witness my union with the most constant, comforting companion in my life. “There will be music and a ceremony, laughs and entertainment.”

But wait…there’s more. She hired a wedding planner. She’s going to wear a nightgown and slippers for the big day but she’s keeping her fiance’s outfit a secret. BAHHHAAAAAAAA!

One question tho…who gets custody of the pillows if they split?

