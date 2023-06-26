This Billionaire And His Son Turned Down Spots In The Titan Submersible

Source: YouTube

This has to give them chills! Las Vegas billionaire Jay Bloom and his son Sean were offered spots in the Titan Submersible to go see the Titanic wreckage, but ultimately turned it down. A friend of Sean’s researched what could go wrong and it scared Sean. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush tried to reassure Jay in texts saying, “It’s way safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving.”

Jay says he believes Rush “drank his own Kool-Aid” and believed it was really safe. Despite Rush offering the discounted price of $150,000 per person, they decided against it. Their seats were taken by Pakistani father and son (who was also terrified).