This Ballpark Hamburger Looks DISGUSTING

The Albuquerque Isotopes are now offering the “Tumbleweed Burger.”
It includes a green chili bun, grilled Angus burger, ghost pepper cheese and a large puff of red chili cotton candy.
For those wanting a closer look at our brand new “Tumbleweed Burger” – here ya go!
Featuring a green chile bun with a grilled Angus burger, ghost pepper cheese and a large poof of red chile cotton candy. pic.twitter.com/WKBAh5whUV
— Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) April 2, 2019
Get out of here with this! No thank you.
Twitter users didn’t seem thrilled by the new offering, with one user writing, “Looks like diabetes.”
Looks like diabetes
— Lets Go Red Sox (@ZerveyRoads13) April 2, 2019