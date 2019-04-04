This Ballpark Hamburger Looks DISGUSTING

fresh tasty burger on black background

The Albuquerque Isotopes are now offering the “Tumbleweed Burger.”

It includes a green chili bun, grilled Angus burger, ghost pepper cheese and a large puff of red chili cotton candy.

Get out of here with this! No thank you.

Twitter users didn’t seem thrilled by the new offering, with one user writing, “Looks like diabetes.”

Comments