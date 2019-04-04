This Ballpark Hamburger Looks DISGUSTING

The Albuquerque Isotopes are now offering the “Tumbleweed Burger.”

It includes a green chili bun, grilled Angus burger, ghost pepper cheese and a large puff of red chili cotton candy.

For those wanting a closer look at our brand new “Tumbleweed Burger” – here ya go! Featuring a green chile bun with a grilled Angus burger, ghost pepper cheese and a large poof of red chile cotton candy. pic.twitter.com/WKBAh5whUV — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) April 2, 2019

Get out of here with this! No thank you.

Twitter users didn’t seem thrilled by the new offering, with one user writing, “Looks like diabetes.”