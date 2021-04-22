      Weather Alert

This Bacon Hack Is Taking Over The Internet

Apr 22, 2021 @ 9:36am

You can thank TikTokers for this new bacon hack that is catching fire. Many claim you can crispy strips by twisting and baking their bacon slices in the oven.

So far, #twistedbacon has nearly 100 videos attached to the term, which has amassed more than 217,400 views.

 

@richardeatsTwisted Bacon. Absolutely delicious. @babyphotog @lowcarbstateofmind @houseofketo ##Bacon ##LearnOnTikTok ##EasyRecipes ##CrispyBacon ##Delicious ##Yum #♬ original sound – RichardEats


Richard Eats posted a twisted bacon tutorial that you bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes resulted in the “crispiest and chewiest bacon” he has ever had.

Meanwhile, the most liked twisted bacon video on TikTok comes from Matt Groark (AKA The Meat Teacher) from Groark Boys’ BBQ in New Jersey.

 

@groarkboysbbqBacon is LOVE ##groarkboysbbq ##bacon ##foodhack ##bbqtiktok ##themeatteacher ##bacontwist ##twistedbacon♬ Master Of Puppets (Originally Performed by Metallica) [Instrumental] – Backing Track Central

