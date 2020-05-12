      Breaking News
This ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion Is Just As Good As You’d Imagine

May 12, 2020 @ 5:58am

Well 2020 is certainly not flying cars the way they thought it may be. Josh Gad’s latest series “Reunited Apart” just pulled in one epic reunion with the Back to the Future cast!

