This Baby Yoda Holiday Pie Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Dec 20, 2019 @ 9:53am

If you need something to make your smile and put you in a festive mood then the Baby Yoda pie made by Food Network host, Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, is sure to bring you Christmas spirit.

Going by the name @thepieous on Instagram, Clark-Bojin created a pie with Baby Yoda sipping hot chocolate with a candy cane while wearing a Santa hat.

 

View this post on Instagram

It’s Day 2 of my “12 Days of Crustmas” giveaway! 🎄💕 A new winner every day – don’t forget to get your name in today’s draw! Details on how to enter and yesterday’s winner below. . ⠀ This RaspBaby Yoda pie (with his little mug of cocoa) is my new definition of “Hygge”. Okay, he’s technically called “The Child” and not “Baby Yoda”, but lookit that cosy little face and tell me that’s not a baby Yoda! 😂What’s your favorite way to make Christmas time cosy? Do you have a special holiday robe or extra fuzzy socks? A special cider sippin mug or couch blanket and stack of classic books? Let me know in the comments below! . ⠀ To get your name in today’s draw for the day 2 prize courtesy of @KitchenJukeboxInsider just repost *any* of my pie photos in your feed (you can just take a screen grab if you don’t have a repost app), tag @ThePieous and @KitchenJukeboxInsider in the description and use the hashtag #12DaysofCrustmas Swipe to see what you can win today, and congrats to yesterday’s winner @radickso! 🎉 ….. Boring stuff: this giveaway is not affiliated with Instagram. 12 winners will be selected by random draw, one each evening between Dec 8 and Dec 20 2019. giveaway open to residents of North America and the EU. 19+. ⠀ #christmaspie #starwars #babyyoda #themandalorian #christmas #pieart #yodapie #babyyodapie

A post shared by Pies Are Awesome (@thepieous) on

The amazing raspberry pie only took Clark-Bojin two hours and is complete with festive details of Christmas holly and coloring and was inspired by a Star Wars advent calendar her son had.

 

