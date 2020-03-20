This ‘Avenger’ Says She’s NOT Quarantining For Coronavirus
Evangeline Lilly, aka The Wasp, is not about that quarantine life. She posted on Instagram about dropping her kids off at gymnastics camp, and fans jumped on her for not sticking to the social distancing and quarantine guidelines.
“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power…”
Oh yeah…she’s currently living with her father who has stage four cancer. “I am also immune compromised at the moment,” “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”
