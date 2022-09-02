This Amazing Neighbor Gets A Surprise For Helping So Many

GMA is teaming up with State Farm for Good Neighbor Month, and Eric fits that description to a tee! He’s been helping others in his community with tons of different odd jobs, but taking in groceries, to building ramps, assembling trampolines, to picking up trash!

He said, “…being a good neighbor could change the climate of the country. It’s being willing to knock on a door…to see who’s home, to see what’s going on, to make sure someone’s okay.” So he was gifted with a ceremony a trip to Marvel Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventureland, and he got a poster of him as a superhero! State Farm also donated $10,000 in his name to the charity of his choice.