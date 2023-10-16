This Adorable Little Girl Had An Unusual Request For Her Halloween Costume
October 16, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Scarlet’s parents shared some backstory videos of how many times she stuck to wanting her Halloween costume this year to be…a pink chair. And well, when you’re that consistent at some point you just go with it. Scarlet wants to be a pink chair, and so mom made it happen.
They still have no idea where she got the idea from but it turned out pretty stinkin’ cute and Scarlet was thrilled!
