This is going viral for the BEST reason…it will make you weep with joy.

Ivey Zezulka’s foster parents, Paige and Daniel, surprise her with the news they are officially adopting her and her biological siblings.

This girl's reaction to finding out she’s going to be adopted is the most beautiful thing on the internet today! https://t.co/2hSd1emqNK pic.twitter.com/exGzy7M3mY — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2018

#FeelsGood