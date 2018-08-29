This $9000 Balenciaga Winter Jacket Looks Dumb But I Want It Anyway

Snowy road through the forest, day. The road is covered with snow, snow. Winter forest, snowy forest. At the end of the road house.

It’s $9000, but this Balenciaga jacket is basically just a single jacket with seven built in layers. So it’s just a little more than $1000 per layer.

Balenciaga just dropped THE fashion statement of the winter on us and it’s guaranteed to both puzzle and amaze. The most puzzling about it is the fact that the price tag is $9000. The most amazing thing about it is the fact that there are people who will drop that amount of money for it. Here’s what it looks like.

You’re probably thinking to yourself, “I’ve seen that jacket somewhere before”. And you are correct! You’ve seen this exact ensemble in an episode of friends!

The reason I want this jacket is because it would save me a lot of time in the winter. I actually dress like this in the winter. Having it all in one jacket would save me at least 15 minutes on getting ready for work.

Comments