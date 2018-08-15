This 6-Year-Old’s Amazon Prime Spree Is Epic

This 6-year-old girl got a taste for how EASY it is to buy stuff with Amazon, which resulted in a Prime crime spree!

 

Last year, a 6-year-old went nuts buying $250 worth of Pokemon goodies.  This time, we meet Kaitlin.  Her mom told her she could buy a Barbie on Amazon for her birthday with her supervision.  Awesome!  But that was just the gateway to toys on toys on toys.  Once she learned how easy it was to order, she decided to ask her mom for the phone to check the shipping status.  The perfect set up!!  Then, Kaitlin straight up made it rain to the tune of about $350 worth of toys.

The next day, the delivery driver showed up to their Utah home with boxes on boxes on boxes like it was Christmas!  The pic shared on Twitter was pretty great:

Look at that guilty grin!!! And Twitter was invested….

Here’s the good news followup:

What has YOUR kid bought without you knowing??

Comments