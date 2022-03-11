This 5-Year-Old Has Been Selling Lemonade For Babies In Need For Years

Ava Lewis is just 5, but she started her career as a businesswoman at age 3. She lives in North Carolina and it all started when Ava wanted some crab legs and her mom said she’s gonna have to get a job! So she did…by opening her own lemonade stand outside her mom’s salon.
And this wasn’t just some premade mix…she sold lemonade made with grandma’s recipe. And she didn’t buy crab legs…she bought diapers, pacifiers, and toys to benefit babies and mothers at a nearby shelter.
It was a big hit and then cups, turns to bottles and then to gallons after her story went viral in 2019. She started getting orders from all over the US and from the U.K. She’s raised thousands of dollars.