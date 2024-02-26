99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This 4-Year-Old Is All The Motivation You Need Today

February 26, 2024 6:35AM EST
 The Internet is captivated by this pint size basketball coach and he will get you fired up!!

Coach Cristopher Bess is no ordinary basketball coach… mainly because he’s 4-years-old. He’s the son of Tarboro High School basketball coach Reggie Bess in North Carolina who at first was kind of oblivious to his son emulating his sideline behavior to a TEE. “When I coach my whole butt off, you play your whole butt off!”

Dad says at home he watches games and gets his coaching board out and draws x’s and o’s for plays…he’s COMMITTED to the role LOL! 

