This 14-Year-Old Looks So Much Like Ariana Grande Her Fans Are Confused
INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Woah. Like WOAHHHH. Paige Neimann is a 14-year-old from California that is a DEAD RINGER for Ariana Grande. So much so that Ariana’s fans are confused about whether it’s a fan account.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B47yrPPHx8v/
She’s mastered Ari’s looks on stage and in videos and has over 40,000 Instagram followers and over a million Tik Tok followers herself! Halloween was REALLY confusing for her neighborhood.
