This 14-Year-Old Is An Actress, Model and Has A Role In The ‘Hunger Games’ Movie
November 20, 2023 10:24AM EST
Source: YouTube
Sophia Sanchez first grabbed the internet’s attention seven years ago for her inspiring message about having Down syndrome. That turned into a modeling career, appearing in commercials, and now on the big screen at 14-years-old! She landed a role in the “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”
Oh yeah, and she’s the author of two children’s books! Amazing!
