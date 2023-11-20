99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This 14-Year-Old Is An Actress, Model and Has A Role In The ‘Hunger Games’ Movie

November 20, 2023 10:24AM EST
Sophia Sanchez first grabbed the internet’s attention seven years ago for her inspiring message about having Down syndrome. That turned into a modeling career, appearing in commercials, and now on the big screen at 14-years-old! She landed a role in the “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Oh yeah, and she’s the author of two children’s books!  Amazing!

