Thanks to a neighbor getting video and putting it up on Facebook, 12-year-old Monte is going viral for an awesome reason.

Monte lives in Muskegon Heights, Michigan and said he started filling the potholes after his mother messed up her car and he didn’t want that to happen to other people. So he got a big container, filled it up with dirt from his backyard and went to work.

Since last Wednesday, Monte has filled at least 15 potholes along Maffett Street.

