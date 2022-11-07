99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This 101-Year-Old Has A Fun Secret To A Long Life

November 7, 2022 6:18AM EST
As Mary Flip of Arizona celebrated with her favorite beer, Guinness, she reflected on her life. She had a rough start as her mother died young, then she was the only surviving member of her family at age 15. She got married at 18 and moved to Mexico to be a rancher. Then she got pregnant with her first of 6 kids and moved back to Illinois where she became an accomplished artist. 

What’s the secret to a long life?  Tequila. LOL And she said she might get up on the table with her Guinness!  Mary is still living her best life!!

 

#GoodNews

