Thirsty Bachelorettes Watch Colton Shower In This Bachelor Teaser

You can almost see the drool on the faces of the Bachelorettes competing for Colton’s heart (and abs) on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor”…

ABC has blessed us with a teaser promo for the upcoming season, and in true Bachelor form….there is Colton enjoying an outdoor shower after a shirtless workout.

Some favorite comments so far:

“I am a virgin yet that’s just a small part of who I am” abc doesn’t seem to think so, apparently it’s the biggest lmao

If I hear the word virgin one more time lol

this dude just jumped over a WHOLE fence hahahahahaaa

Jason Tartick deserved the spot and I promised myself I wasn’t going to watch, but after seeing the Fence Jump, I’m definitely watching now lol!

Half of this cast know damn well that they are only there to become instagram famous and get endorsement deals. Who even takes this show seriously at this point? But I will be tuning in like always to see who plays there part the best lol

Grab the popcorn this should be fun. His season kicks off on ABC in January.