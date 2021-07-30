      Weather Alert

Things May Have Turned South For Dua Lipa & DaBaby

Jul 30, 2021 @ 5:23am
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Dua Lipa performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp)

We can all agree that Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby “Levitating” will be one of the biggest songs of 2021. An absolute smash.

Well, that chemistry may be gone.

To catch you up, DaBaby made some homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud set. Dua Lipa, who recruited DaBaby for the “Levitating” remix, said she was “surprised and horrified” by the moment. Then people noticed DaBaby liked some tweets criticizing Dua.

Here we go.

The Tweets were alluding to “Levitating” going #1 only after DaBaby jumped on and he “liked” them.

Dua Lipa’s fans weren’t going to let this go unchecked.

It’s fair to say the two probably won’t be collaborating on another song anytime soon.

We’ll keep you posted!

