Things May Have Turned South For Dua Lipa & DaBaby

We can all agree that Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby “Levitating” will be one of the biggest songs of 2021. An absolute smash.
Well, that chemistry may be gone.
To catch you up, DaBaby made some homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud set. Dua Lipa, who recruited DaBaby for the “Levitating” remix, said she was “surprised and horrified” by the moment. Then people noticed DaBaby liked some tweets criticizing Dua.
Here we go.
The Tweets were alluding to “Levitating” going #1 only after DaBaby jumped on and he “liked” them.
Dua Lipa’s fans weren’t going to let this go unchecked.
Dua Lipa’s hits // DaBaby’s hits
in conclusion dua has more hits than he albums pic.twitter.com/w107uLeBqh
— dome (@dlipamwah) July 29, 2021
Imagine thinking Dababy made DUA LIPA famous..💀 sis was dominating in 2017 when he was nowhere to be found y’all doing too much at this point
— bilal (@katysprism) July 29, 2021
Dababy is only known outside US only for the part ” left foot, right foot levitating pop star dua lipa with dababy”, he should think before shading my girl.
— Norman f*cking rockwell (@melodramaswift1) July 29, 2021
It’s fair to say the two probably won’t be collaborating on another song anytime soon.
