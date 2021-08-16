Things Get Awkward Between Don Cheadle And Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart had Don Cheadle on his show “Hart to Heart”, and things got awkward after Don mentioned his age. Don mentioned that he’s 56 years old, Kevin said, “Damn!”…to which Don seemed offended, and Kevin apologized. Now, Don Cheadle is assuring fans that he was joking when he acted offended that Kevin Hart blurted out “Damn!” when learning Cheadle’s age. It all happened on Hart’s new Peacock talk show.
checking into my flight this morning, counter lady looks at me, smiles wide, eyes get 👀, “don cheadle!?!” i nod demurely, not unused to it. she blurts out, “Damn!” 🤦🏾♂️ next time i see you @KevinHart4real, you best cross the street …
— Don” ‘t ask me google questions” Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 14, 2021
