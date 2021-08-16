      Weather Alert

Things Get Awkward Between Don Cheadle And Kevin Hart

Aug 16, 2021 @ 8:24am

Kevin Hart had Don Cheadle on his show “Hart to Heart”, and things got awkward after Don mentioned his age.  Don mentioned that he’s 56 years old, Kevin said, “Damn!”…to which Don seemed offended, and Kevin apologized. Now, Don Cheadle is assuring fans that he was joking when he acted offended that Kevin Hart blurted out “Damn!” when learning Cheadle’s age. It all happened on Hart’s new Peacock talk show.

