These Viral Singing Telegrams Will Make You LOL

February 20, 2023 6:00AM EST
Joy Brooker is winning the Internet with her singing telegrams because they are literally LOL!  She’s dressed as a heart (the organ, not the shape!) and surprises a guy named Craig at work in the middle of a meeting for his 50th birthday, and it’s PRICELESS. Brooker’s commitment to the performance is really what makes it magical!

With lyrics like “You’re…too sexy for this job, too sexy for this job, your sexy don’t stop!! And you’re…too sexy for your hair, too sexy for your hair…that’s why it’s not there!!”

