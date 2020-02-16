These Valentines Will Melt Your Heart
Meet Bradly and Kyndall. They are local kids who happen to best friends. Bradly battles Cystic Fibrosis and Kyndall survived as a Mono-Mono twin born at 24 weeks. They both go to The Kidz Club Preston, which is a PPEC (Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care) that cares for kids up to 21-years-old with ongoing medical conditions.
Bradly told his mom, Jennifer, that he wanted to put his “man suit” on and go get Kyndall some gifts! He wanted to ask her to be his Valentine! And they had a blast together at the Valentine’s Day dance!
Thank you to their moms, Jennifer Goodwin and Kara Revard, for sharing their adorable children with us!