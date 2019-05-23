These Sisters Are Selling Lemonade To Pay Off Community School Lunch Debt

Close view of Glass jar and glass with fresh lemonade on wooden table. Lemon slices.

Put this in your parenting binder!

Sisters Hailey and Hannah Hager spent the weekend squeezing and serving lemonade and hot dogs to raise money for their peers at Southwood Elementary in Davidson County, NC. Student lunch debt at the school is up to $3,100.

“There’s one family that owes $800,” said Erin Hager, the girls’ mom. “I don’t know how many years’ worth that is, but it’s a big deal.”

One man was inspired by the girls’ efforts and encouraged members of his biker club to attend the hot dog lunch.

They’ve got a Facebook page: Hailey and Hannah’s Helping Hands Lemonade Stand

Moving forward, the girls hope to help cover the cost of lunch debt at different schools. More than $40,000 is owed across schools in the county.

FUNDRAISING PAGE HERE

FULL STORY AND VIDEO HERE