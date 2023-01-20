99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

These Brothers Are Melting Hearts With Their Sweet Relationship

January 20, 2023 6:00AM EST
Pittsburgh brothers Thomas and Nathan Brose are melting hearts as the story of their sweet bond spreads online.  Thomas is the oldest of his three siblings (they have a younger sister, too) and takes care of Nathan every morning before school. Nathan is on the autism spectrum primarily with communication challenges. Teachers say his behavior and demeanor drastically improved once his brother started walking him to class every day.

Thomas holds Nathan’s hand and just instinctively knows what his brother needs. Seeing their sweet bond in the hallways has inspired so many at their school!

