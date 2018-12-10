There’s Another Top 2018 List…But With Top Dog Names That Are WEIRD

As the year is coming to an end, another “Top 2018” list emerged for “Top 2018 Dog Names” but we have one thing to say. What is UP with all of the human names for your pets!?!

Not going to lie, we get that it can be kind of funny to name you dog Jim or something like that. It’s like they’re an actual human. You could be like “Hey Jim, can you grab me a beer?” If you then trained them to do that, that would be epic, and you’re dog is officially a bro.

Anyways, Rover, a pet provider, created the list. They also made sure to let us know that clearly the royal wedding inspired the list with dog names Harry and Meghan up by 130%!!

Dogs were also being named after celebrities including Cardi B and Freddie Mercury. Some pups were named after sci-fi characters and superheroes, with names from “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Rogue One”, “Wonder Woman” and “Black Panther”.

Although all of these names were up compared to last year, the top dog names are as follows:

Top 10 Male Dog Names 2018

Max

Charlie

Cooper

Buddy

Jack

Rocky

Duke

Bear

Tucker

Oliver

Top 10 Female Dog Names 2018

Bella

Lucy

Luna

Daisy

Lola

Sadie

Molly

Bailey

Maggie

Stella