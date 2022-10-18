There’s A Weezer Billboard Situation In Utah

Cory Winn, CEO and founder of online T-shirt retailer Lucca International, rented out a Salt Lake City-area billboard to read “WEEZER” back in June in “the worst font ever.” He just thought it would be funny…and posted it on TikTok. The inspiration comes from a shirt sold by Lucca. “It actually has the band members of Weezer on it in cartoon form, but it says ‘I love One Direction’ on it.” Well, the band saw it and responded with their own billboard message nearby.

Winn was blown away, and said he is preparing a response to the band’s billboard.