There’s A Total Solar Eclipse Happening Next Year

April 8, 2023 8:50AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Another solar eclipse in ONE year!

Mark your calendars: a total solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024. The Mercury News states, “Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun’s light from reaching us.”

The phenomenon will cast a diagonal line across the US, Mexico, and Canada, plunging millions of people into midday darkness. The eclipse will start in the Pacific and reach land in Mexico before crossing over to Texas and moving across parts of the Midwest and Northeast in the afternoon.

Thirteen US states will experience a total eclipse including Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, New York, and Maine. A total eclipse will be visible within a 115-mile wide swath, and those outside that path will still see a partial solar eclipse.

 Remember the last one in 2017?

Will you be able to see the eclipse next year? What is the coolest eclipse that you remember?

More about:
moon
solar eclipse
sun

