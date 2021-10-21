There’s A Mouse Rat Album That Chris Pratt Had No Idea About

If you were a fan of Parks and Recreation, you’re probably familiar with the fictional band Mouse Rat. Well, a couple of months ago, The Awesome Album was released by Mouse Rat and Chris Pratt was asked to promote it. Chris played Andy Dwyer on the show and Andy’s voice is all over the album, except Chris was never given a heads up about that.
“No one consulted me about it. They were like, ‘Hey, do you want to promote this album?’ I was like, ‘There’s an album?’ And then they were like, ‘Yeah, do you want to promote it?’ Part of me is like, ‘Yeah, that’d be cool. I’d love… I’d always wanted to be that actor who has the vanity album, you know? I hope it gets a million copies and I get the Platinum album on my wall.
But then on the other hand, I’m like, ‘But you’re not gonna like’… I don’t think I’m going to be compensated for this beyond the whatever I… $15,000 an episode I was making for the show. Like um, I think no. I think I’m going to say no. A hard pass on promoting your album.”
Pratt then brought up Mark Rivers, who composed most of the the Mouse Rat songs, was the band’s drummer, and later went on to earn an Emmy nomination for his work on Big Mouth. Pratt said, “I just hope that Mark Rivers gets compensated, ’cause that dude is the heart and soul and brains and talent behind Mouse Rat. So, if anything, I would just advocate that Mark be taken care of because he did such a great job.”
