There’s A Lil Nas X/Jack Harlow Collaboration Coming

Lil Nas X announced his new song, “Industry Baby,” a collaboration with Jack Harlow, in a Tweet on Monday.
INDUSTRY BABY 👶🏾🍼
(FT. JACK HARLOW)
[PROD. TAKE A DAYTRIP &
KANYE WEST]
JULY 23RD
— nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 19, 2021
Along with the announcement, Lil Nas X chose to poke fun at his trademark infringement lawsuit with Nike over the “Satan Shoes”. In addition to sharing a TikTok video saying he’ll “flirt” with the judge “to avoid going to jail,” Lil Nas X released a NSFW promotional video for the new song. In the video, Lil Nas X is ready to defend himself over the Nike controversy but is instead asked questions about his sexuality.
