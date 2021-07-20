      Weather Alert

There’s A Lil Nas X/Jack Harlow Collaboration Coming

Jul 19, 2021 @ 9:03pm

Lil Nas X announced his new song, “Industry Baby,” a collaboration with Jack Harlow, in a Tweet on Monday.

Along with the announcement, Lil Nas X chose to poke fun at his trademark infringement lawsuit with Nike over the “Satan Shoes”. In addition to sharing a TikTok video saying he’ll “flirt” with the judge “to avoid going to jail,” Lil Nas X released a NSFW promotional video for the new song. In the video, Lil Nas X is ready to defend himself over the Nike controversy but is instead asked questions about his sexuality.

To see the video CLICK HERE.

