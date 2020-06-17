There’s A Dating App For Dog Lovers
If you’re single and really really love dogs, maybe you were unaware there’s a dating app to find like-minded people. It’s called Dig, created for people who “live a dog-forward lifestyle”. Now that doesn’t mean you have to actually have a dog…when you sign up, you pick whether you are a “dog owner” already or simply a “dog lover”. Then you pick through a series of preferences to match with your ideal, dog-loving partner.
You’ll get matched with five potential dates every day, and then you indicate whether you “dig,” “really dig,” or “pass” on the matches. Once two people ‘dig” each other, Dig suggests fun, dog-friendly date ideas for the perfect first date.
There are apparently a LOT of dog lovers as they’ve had 100,000 people signed up for Dig. There’s research to back up the idea, too. Several recent surveys have shown a positive correlation between dog ownership and dating. But one survey found nearly 40% of people swiped right on a profile that featured someone’s dog because they wanted to meet the pup “more than they wanted to meet the person.” OUCH.
Dig isn’t your only dog-oriented dating source…HERE ARE OTHERS.