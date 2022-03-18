      Weather Alert

There Will Be Two “Bachelorettes” Next Season

Mar 18, 2022 @ 3:38pm

On the “After The Final Rose” special finale of Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”, host Jesse Palmer announced Gabby and Rachel will both have the chance to hand out roses.

 

This is the first time there will be two stars of “The Bachelorette” all season long. From what it sounds like, they may be both picking from a field of 30 bachelors, but the format remains to be seen. Gabby and Rachel formed a special bond through this season and are excited to support each other through this journey!

 

