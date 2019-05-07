There Was Some Crazy At The Met Gala

The Met Gala is known for some crazy when it comes to outfits…and Jared Leto took it to a new level when he brought what looked like his decapitated head as a clutch purse, sort of.

Gucci was sponsoring the Met’s Costume Institute and Jared wore a Gucci red silk gown with diamond encrusted details…and the wax replica of his head. The theme for the 2019 Met Gala was centered around all things campy. Lady Gaga and Harry Styles were co-chairs of the event. Gaga made an elaborate 16-minute entrance.

Katy Perry showed up looking like a chandelier…and then a cheeseburger at the after party…

Cardi B needed a team of people to help carry her gigantic train up the stairs…

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attended the even for the first time together, though she walked the red carpet solo.

Zendaya was a real life Cinderella in the epic gown.

