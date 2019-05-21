There Was A Speedo Contest On The Bachelorette Because of course there was. The faces on the guys are hysterical as each guy struts his stuff on the runway! BacheloretteCONTESTHannah BrunwaySpeedo SHARE RELATED CONTENT Whitney Houston’s Hologram Is Going To Tour…And Might Be Coming To Broadway MTV’s Is Bringing Back An Interactive “Real World” On Facebook Watch New Trailer For “Stranger Things 3” Released CELINE DION CARPOOL KARAOKE!!!!! “John Wick: Chapter 4” Is A Go…And Has A Release Date Scarlett Johansson And ‘SNL’s Colin Jost Are Engaged