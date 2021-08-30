There Was A Cow In A Sedan In Wisconsin

Make that THREE cows in a sedan! That’s not something you see every day.
Jessica Nelson was apparently the only one who noticed a cow in the backseat of car. She was in a McDonald’s drive-through in Wisconsin and got captured video and when you get video of something like that, you post it on Facebook.
“I realized it was 100% real,” she said. “No one seemed to be as interested as I was. I was the only one with my phone out.” The cow turned out to belong to a man named Bernie who had just bought the cow from a fair and stopped for food on the way home. Nelson was shocked to learn that the cow she saw was only one of three calves inside the vehicle at the time. “There were three calves total in the back seat!” she said. “I’m just finding this out now.”
