There May Be A Way To Rewatch GoT “Battle of Winterfell” Scene

It took 55 nights to shoot at a price tag of $15 million, but many viewers were salty they just couldn’t see the latest epic battle on “Game of Thrones”. If you were in the salty group, there is a way to fix your tv set and watch it again so that you can see things better.

First, find the best quality stream. Some companies broadcast shows at a different bandwidth. Then check the brightness setting on your TV. If your set has a movie, cinema, or calibrated mode use that.

After that turn up the backlight level so you can see what’s going on, then turn off bright lights in the room.

If none of this works for you just wait until the Blu-Ray for the final season comes out.

MORE HERE