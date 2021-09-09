There Is Now A Pumpkin Spice Glaze Turkey

The Honey Baked Ham Company is throwing us into Thanksgiving mode ALREADY by rolling out their new Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast! And it is exactly what it sounds like. A roasted or smoked turkey breast is coated in the brand’s classic glaze that has been combined with the pumpkin spice flavor. A new sweet and crunchy topping is also sprinkled on to make a nice and crunchy skin. Each turkey breast comes fully cooked and pre-sliced.
You can pick one up at Honey Baked stores nationwide through October 31 or get it as a part of their Winner Winner Turkey Dinner with two heat-and-serve sides and Tuscan-style broccoli, and dinner rolls.
Sounds DELISH.